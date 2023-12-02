The Northeastern Huskies (1-2) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 66.9 300th
231st 71.7 Points Allowed 66.2 64th
107th 32.9 Rebounds 34.7 40th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
219th 7 3pt Made 5.3 342nd
211th 12.6 Assists 10.6 341st
332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

