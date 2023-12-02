Northeastern vs. Old Dominion December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (1-2) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|231st
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|34.7
|40th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
