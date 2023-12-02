The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) are favored by 2.5 points against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Northeastern and its opponents have gone over 141.5 total points.

Northeastern's matchups this year have an average total of 150.8, 9.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Northeastern has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Huskies have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

Northeastern has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 3 60% 73.8 142 77.0 147.2 138.7 Old Dominion 1 25% 68.2 142 70.2 147.2 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies average only 3.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Monarchs allow (70.2).

Northeastern has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 2-3 record overall when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Old Dominion 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Old Dominion 6-6 Home Record 12-4 3-12 Away Record 6-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.