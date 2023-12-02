The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will be looking to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • Stonehill has a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 359th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 147th.
  • The Skyhawks put up 65 points per game, six fewer points than the 71 the Bearcats give up.
  • When Stonehill puts up more than 71 points, it is 0-2.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stonehill put up 69.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged in away games (64.4).
  • The Skyhawks surrendered 64.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 away from home.
  • At home, Stonehill averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 97-86 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 80-69 M&T Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UMass-Lowell L 80-74 Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Binghamton - Merkert Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/8/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium

