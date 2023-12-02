The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will be looking to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Stonehill has a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 359th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 147th.

The Skyhawks put up 65 points per game, six fewer points than the 71 the Bearcats give up.

When Stonehill puts up more than 71 points, it is 0-2.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill put up 69.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged in away games (64.4).

The Skyhawks surrendered 64.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 away from home.

At home, Stonehill averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule