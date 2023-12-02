How to Watch Stonehill vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will be looking to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- Stonehill has a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 359th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 147th.
- The Skyhawks put up 65 points per game, six fewer points than the 71 the Bearcats give up.
- When Stonehill puts up more than 71 points, it is 0-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stonehill put up 69.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged in away games (64.4).
- The Skyhawks surrendered 64.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 away from home.
- At home, Stonehill averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 97-86
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 80-69
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 80-74
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.