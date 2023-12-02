Saturday's game that pits the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) at Merkert Gymnasium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Binghamton. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 74, Stonehill 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-1.8)

Binghamton (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Stonehill is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Binghamton's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Skyhawks have hit the over in five games, while Bearcats games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 22.3 points per game. They're putting up 65 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball and are allowing 87.3 per outing to rank 358th in college basketball.

Stonehill grabs 25.3 rebounds per game (359th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 11.2 boards per game.

Stonehill knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (245th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.6 per game while shooting 40.1%.

The Skyhawks' 81.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 347th in college basketball, and the 109 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 360th in college basketball.

Stonehill has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (326th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (189th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.