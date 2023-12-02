Stonehill vs. Binghamton December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Max Zegarowski: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tony Felder: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shane O'Dell: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Binghamton Players to Watch
Stonehill vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|352nd
|58.2
|Points Scored
|74.0
|208th
|354th
|88.2
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|100th
|352nd
|26.2
|Rebounds
|36.8
|94th
|337th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|268th
|142nd
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|211th
|323rd
|10.2
|Assists
|14.6
|124th
|334th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|13.2
|252nd
