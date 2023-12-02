The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Players to Watch

Max Zegarowski: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tony Felder: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Benigni: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Shane O'Dell: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chas Stinson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 352nd 58.2 Points Scored 74.0 208th 354th 88.2 Points Allowed 65.4 100th 352nd 26.2 Rebounds 36.8 94th 337th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th 142nd 8.0 3pt Made 7.0 211th 323rd 10.2 Assists 14.6 124th 334th 15.4 Turnovers 13.2 252nd

