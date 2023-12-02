The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Max Zegarowski: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shane O'Dell: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chas Stinson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank
352nd 58.2 Points Scored 74.0 208th
354th 88.2 Points Allowed 65.4 100th
352nd 26.2 Rebounds 36.8 94th
337th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th
142nd 8.0 3pt Made 7.0 211th
323rd 10.2 Assists 14.6 124th
334th 15.4 Turnovers 13.2 252nd

