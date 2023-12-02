The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -4.5 146.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points in six of eight outings.

Stonehill's contests this season have a 152.3-point average over/under, 5.8 more points than this game's total.

Stonehill is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Stonehill has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Skyhawks have been at least a +155 moneyline underdog seven times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Stonehill has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 2 28.6% 71.1 136.1 71.0 158.3 138.4 Stonehill 6 75% 65.0 136.1 87.3 158.3 144

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 65.0 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bearcats allow.

Stonehill is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 71.0 points.

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 3-4-0 0-1 4-3-0 Stonehill 3-5-0 2-5 5-3-0

Stonehill vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Stonehill 8-7 Home Record 7-4 5-11 Away Record 6-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

