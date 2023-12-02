The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • UMass-Lowell has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 30th.
  • The 78.2 points per game the River Hawks score are 7.3 more points than the Warriors give up (70.9).
  • UMass-Lowell is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMass-Lowell posted 83.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73).
  • The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, UMass-Lowell fared better in home games last season, making 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage in road games.

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Arizona State L 71-69 Desert Financial Arena
11/20/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 69-61 Yanitelli Center
11/29/2023 @ Stonehill W 80-74 Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court
12/5/2023 Fisher - Costello Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

