How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
How to Watch Other America East Games
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- UMass-Lowell has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 30th.
- The 78.2 points per game the River Hawks score are 7.3 more points than the Warriors give up (70.9).
- UMass-Lowell is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass-Lowell posted 83.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73).
- The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, UMass-Lowell fared better in home games last season, making 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage in road games.
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 71-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|W 69-61
|Yanitelli Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 80-74
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|Fisher
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
