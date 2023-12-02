The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

UMass-Lowell has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 30th.

The 78.2 points per game the River Hawks score are 7.3 more points than the Warriors give up (70.9).

UMass-Lowell is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell posted 83.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73).

The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, UMass-Lowell fared better in home games last season, making 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage in road games.

