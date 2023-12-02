The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

UMass-Lowell has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring the River Hawks have gone over the point total just once this season.

Merrimack is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

Warriors games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

