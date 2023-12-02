Saturday's game between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) and Merrimack Warriors (3-5) matching up at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of River Hawks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 71, Merrimack 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-3.3)

UMass-Lowell (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Merrimack has a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to UMass-Lowell, who is 3-1-0 ATS. The Warriors have gone over the point total in three games, while River Hawks games have gone over one time.

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (27th in college basketball).

UMass-Lowell comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It pulls down 38.5 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.7.

UMass-Lowell knocks down 5.3 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make, shooting 22.4% from deep.

UMass-Lowell has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (271st in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 11.5 it forces (235th in college basketball).

