The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) will play the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on NEC Front Row.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 351st 62.6 Points Scored 78.0 36th 16th 62.3 Points Allowed 66.0 61st 362nd 26.2 Rebounds 35.7 18th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 229th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.5 75th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 13.4 316th

