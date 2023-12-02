The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row. The point total in the matchup is set at 136.5.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -5.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell Betting Records & Stats

UMass-Lowell's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points three times.

UMass-Lowell's outings this year have an average point total of 140.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The River Hawks have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The River Hawks have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for UMass-Lowell.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 3 75% 78.2 148.8 62.7 133.6 147.5 Merrimack 2 28.6% 70.6 148.8 70.9 133.6 134.6

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The 78.2 points per game the River Hawks score are 7.3 more points than the Warriors give up (70.9).

UMass-Lowell is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-1-0 0-1 1-3-0 Merrimack 6-1-0 5-0 3-4-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Merrimack 17-0 Home Record 10-6 9-8 Away Record 8-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

