How to Watch UMass vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (2-3) battle the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- UMass had an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Minutemen were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls finished 74th.
- Last year, the Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 72.0 the Bulls gave up.
- UMass went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 72.0 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass scored 75.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).
- The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.7).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UMass fared better at home last season, averaging 6.3 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 102-81
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|L 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 89-60
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
