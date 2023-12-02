The South Florida Bulls (2-3) battle the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

UMass had an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Minutemen were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls finished 74th.

Last year, the Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 72.0 the Bulls gave up.

UMass went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 72.0 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass scored 75.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).

The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.7).

When it comes to three-point shooting, UMass fared better at home last season, averaging 6.3 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.

