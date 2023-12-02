The UMass Minutemen (3-1) square off against the South Florida Bulls (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. South Florida matchup.

UMass vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-6.5) 146.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

UMass vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Minutemen and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

South Florida put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

Bulls games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

