Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutemen (3-1) and South Florida Bulls (2-3) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 83-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 83, South Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-16.5)

UMass (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass Performance Insights

UMass scored 69.8 points per game and allowed 71.4 last year, making them 216th in the nation on offense and 221st defensively.

With 34.9 rebounds per game and 30.6 rebounds allowed, the Minutemen were 32nd and 143rd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season UMass was ranked 136th in the country in assists with 13.6 per game.

Last season, the Minutemen were 320th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Defensively, UMass was 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.8 last season. It was 128th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

Last year, the Minutemen attempted 70.3% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.5% of the Minutemen's baskets were 2-pointers, and 23.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.