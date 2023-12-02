The UMass Minutemen (2-1) face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UMass vs. South Florida Game Information

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

UMass vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 72.0 169th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 72.0 237th
32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.5 74th
16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
136th 13.6 Assists 13.4 150th
334th 14.0 Turnovers 13.1 294th

