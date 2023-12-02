UMass vs. South Florida December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (2-1) face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
UMass vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
UMass vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|South Florida AVG
|South Florida Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|237th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|334th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
