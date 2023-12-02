The UMass Minutemen (3-1) play the South Florida Bulls (2-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

UMass vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -6.5 146.5

UMass Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 29 games last season, UMass and its opponents scored more than 146.5 points.

UMass' matchups last season had an average of 141.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UMass covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

UMass went 8-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Minutemen went 2-1 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, UMass' implied win probability is 73.3%.

UMass vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 12 41.4% 69.8 141.8 71.4 143.4 143.7 South Florida 12 41.4% 72 141.8 72 143.4 139.3

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen recorded were just 2.2 fewer points than the Bulls gave up (72).

When UMass scored more than 72 points last season, it went 8-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

UMass vs. South Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 2-1 13-16-0 South Florida 15-14-0 5-3 19-10-0

UMass vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass South Florida 8-6 Home Record 9-9 3-8 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

