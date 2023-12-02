How to Watch USC vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
USC Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- USC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
- When USC puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 238th.
- The Bulldogs score 14.3 more points per game (83) than the Trojans allow (68.7).
- When Gonzaga allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-1.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC scored 76.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
- The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in away games (66.2).
- USC drained 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than away (84.8).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).
- At home, Gonzaga made 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Syracuse
|W 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|UCLA
|W 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 81-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.