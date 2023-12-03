The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) and New England Patriots (2-9) are slated to come together at Gillette Stadium on December 3, which means that Justin Herbert and Bailey Zappe will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we analyze both quarterbacks, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Bailey Zappe vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 4 Games Played 11 48.7% Completion % 66.2% 158 (39.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,826 (256.9) 0 Touchdowns 20 2 Interceptions 6 0 (0.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 233 (21.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Chargers Defensive Stats

This season, the Chargers have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by allowing 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 390.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 3,080 passing yards allowed (280.0 per game).

Against the run, the Chargers' D ranks 13th in the NFL with 1,217 rushing yards allowed (110.6 per game) and 26th with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Los Angeles is 14th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 52.6%. It is 14th in third-down percentage allowed at 35.2%.

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

