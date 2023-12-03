Sunday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (3-5) matching up with the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Boston College.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Eagles suffered an 83-81 loss to Kentucky.

Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 74, UMass Lowell 53

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles beat the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 66-61 win on November 6. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Boston College has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

The Eagles have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 144) on November 6

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 156) on November 19

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 261) on November 12

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Dontavia Waggoner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG%

11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG% T'Yana Todd: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) JoJo Lacey: 5.1 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 295th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

