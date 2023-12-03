A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-5) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Eagles will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the River Hawks, who have lost six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up 21.6 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Eagles give up (70.9).

The Eagles average just 4.1 more points per game (68.4) than the River Hawks allow (64.3).

Boston College has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.

UMass Lowell is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

The Eagles shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.

The River Hawks make 37% of their shots from the field, 9.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Dontavia Waggoner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG%

11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG% T'Yana Todd: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) JoJo Lacey: 5.1 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

Boston College Schedule