How to Watch the Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-5) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Eagles will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the River Hawks, who have lost six in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks put up 21.6 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Eagles give up (70.9).
- The Eagles average just 4.1 more points per game (68.4) than the River Hawks allow (64.3).
- Boston College has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.
- UMass Lowell is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
- The Eagles shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.
- The River Hawks make 37% of their shots from the field, 9.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boston College Leaders
- Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Dontavia Waggoner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG%
- T'Yana Todd: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- JoJo Lacey: 5.1 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-65
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 82-72
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 83-81
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|Siena
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
