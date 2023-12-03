A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-5) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Eagles will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the River Hawks, who have lost six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The River Hawks put up 21.6 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Eagles give up (70.9).
  • The Eagles average just 4.1 more points per game (68.4) than the River Hawks allow (64.3).
  • Boston College has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.
  • UMass Lowell is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.
  • The River Hawks make 37% of their shots from the field, 9.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston College Leaders

  • Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Dontavia Waggoner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.5 FG%
  • T'Yana Todd: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • JoJo Lacey: 5.1 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Marquette L 73-65 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Wisconsin L 82-72 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/30/2023 @ Kentucky L 83-81 Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 UMass Lowell - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 UMass - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 Siena - Silvio O. Conte Forum

