Can we count on Brad Marchand finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Marchand has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.