Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Brandon Carlo going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- Carlo has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Carlo has no points on the power play.
- Carlo averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
