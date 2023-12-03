The Boston Bruins, including Charlie McAvoy, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

McAvoy has a goal in three of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 19 games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that McAvoy hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 17 Points 3 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

