The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Derek Forbort light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Forbort has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

