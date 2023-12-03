Will Ezekiel Elliott Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ezekiel Elliott was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Elliott's stats can be found below.
In the running game, Elliott has season stats of 95 rushes for 377 yards and two TDs, picking up 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has 20 catches on 26 targets for 114 yards.
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- The Patriots have no other running back on the injury report.
Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Elliott 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|95
|377
|2
|4.0
|26
|20
|114
|0
Elliott Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|29
|0
|5
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|16
|80
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|6
|16
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|21
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|7
|34
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|11
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|7
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|6
|17
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|13
|54
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|9
|46
|0
|2
|6
|0
