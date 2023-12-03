When the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ezekiel Elliott hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has totaled 377 rushing yards on 95 carries (34.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

Elliott also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 20 passes for 114 yards (10.4 ypg).

Elliott has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0

