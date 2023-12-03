Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Hampus Lindholm to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 2.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
