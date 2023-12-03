Sunday's contest between the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) and Vermont Catamounts (4-4) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 56-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Crusaders' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 59-32 win against Stonehill.

Holy Cross vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Holy Cross vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 56, Vermont 55

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders took down the Brown Bears in a 62-54 win on November 9. It was their best win of the season.

The Crusaders have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Holy Cross has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

The Catamounts have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins

62-54 at home over Brown (No. 161) on November 9

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 327) on November 13

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 29

Holy Cross Leaders

Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Janelle Allen: 11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG% Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Cara McCormack: 9.0 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 56.8 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and allowing 54.0 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential.

