Holy Cross vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest between the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) and Vermont Catamounts (4-4) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 56-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Crusaders' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 59-32 win against Stonehill.
Holy Cross vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Holy Cross vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 56, Vermont 55
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders took down the Brown Bears in a 62-54 win on November 9. It was their best win of the season.
- The Crusaders have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- Holy Cross has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- The Catamounts have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).
Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-54 at home over Brown (No. 161) on November 9
- 51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 327) on November 13
- 59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 29
Holy Cross Leaders
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Janelle Allen: 11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG%
- Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Cara McCormack: 9.0 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 56.8 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and allowing 54.0 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential.
