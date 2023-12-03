How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Catamounts (4-4) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Holy Cross vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders' 56.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 52.9 the Catamounts allow.
- Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
- Vermont's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 56.8 points.
- The Catamounts average 56.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 54.0 the Crusaders give up.
- When Vermont scores more than 54.0 points, it is 4-1.
- When Holy Cross allows fewer than 56.3 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede.
Holy Cross Leaders
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Janelle Allen: 11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG%
- Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Cara McCormack: 9.0 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 68-55
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 63-53
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 59-32
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|Connecticut College
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.