The Vermont Catamounts (4-4) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders' 56.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 52.9 the Catamounts allow.
  • Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
  • Vermont's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 56.8 points.
  • The Catamounts average 56.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 54.0 the Crusaders give up.
  • When Vermont scores more than 54.0 points, it is 4-1.
  • When Holy Cross allows fewer than 56.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede.

Holy Cross Leaders

  • Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Janelle Allen: 11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%
  • Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG%
  • Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Cara McCormack: 9.0 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Stony Brook L 68-55 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/21/2023 @ Villanova L 63-53 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Stonehill W 59-32 Merkert Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/7/2023 Connecticut College - Hart Recreation Center
12/10/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.