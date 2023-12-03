The Vermont Catamounts (4-4) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders' 56.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 52.9 the Catamounts allow.

Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.

Vermont's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 56.8 points.

The Catamounts average 56.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 54.0 the Crusaders give up.

When Vermont scores more than 54.0 points, it is 4-1.

When Holy Cross allows fewer than 56.3 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede.

Holy Cross Leaders

Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Janelle Allen: 11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 48.2 FG% Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 48.8 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Cara McCormack: 9.0 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

Holy Cross Schedule