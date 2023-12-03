The Boston Bruins, with James van Riemsdyk, take the ice Sunday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for van Riemsdyk are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In four of 22 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in seven of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 22 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

