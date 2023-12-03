Will Mac Jones hit paydirt when the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has taken 26 carries for 96 yards (8.7 per game).

Jones has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 11 games.

Mac Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 35 54 316 3 1 2 15 0 Week 2 Dolphins 31 42 231 1 1 5 25 0 Week 3 @Jets 15 29 201 1 0 4 13 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 12 21 150 0 2 3 7 0 Week 5 Saints 12 22 110 0 2 1 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 24 33 200 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 7 Bills 25 30 272 2 0 3 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 19 29 161 2 1 1 -2 0 Week 9 Commanders 24 44 220 1 1 3 3 0 Week 10 Colts 15 20 170 0 1 3 25 0 Week 12 @Giants 12 21 89 0 2 0 0 0

