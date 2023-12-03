The Yale Bulldogs (2-6) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Merrimack Warriors (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Hammel Court, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Merrimack vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.0 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Warriors give up.
  • When it scores more than 64.0 points, Yale is 1-2.
  • Merrimack's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Warriors score 16.3 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Bulldogs allow (67.9).
  • The Warriors shoot 34.5% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 36.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Warriors concede.

Merrimack Leaders

  • Amaya Staton: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG%
  • Paloma Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Jayme Decesare: 8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)
  • Diamond Christian: 6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Rose Caso: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%

Merrimack Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Utah L 98-34 Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/28/2023 @ Siena W 67-64 MVP Arena
12/1/2023 UC Riverside L 65-53 Hammel Court
12/3/2023 Yale - Hammel Court
12/8/2023 Pennsylvania - Hammel Court
12/10/2023 Dartmouth - Hammel Court

