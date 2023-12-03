How to Watch the Merrimack vs. Yale Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Yale Bulldogs (2-6) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Merrimack Warriors (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Hammel Court, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Merrimack vs. Yale Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.0 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 64.0 points, Yale is 1-2.
- Merrimack's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Warriors score 16.3 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Bulldogs allow (67.9).
- The Warriors shoot 34.5% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 36.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Warriors concede.
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Jayme Decesare: 8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)
- Diamond Christian: 6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Rose Caso: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Utah
|L 98-34
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Siena
|W 67-64
|MVP Arena
|12/1/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 65-53
|Hammel Court
|12/3/2023
|Yale
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/8/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/10/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Hammel Court
