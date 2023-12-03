The Yale Bulldogs (2-6) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Merrimack Warriors (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Hammel Court, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Merrimack vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.0 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 64.0 points, Yale is 1-2.

Merrimack's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.

The Warriors score 16.3 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Bulldogs allow (67.9).

The Warriors shoot 34.5% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 36.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Warriors concede.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG% Paloma Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Jayme Decesare: 8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Diamond Christian: 6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Rose Caso: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%

Merrimack Schedule