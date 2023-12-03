Merrimack vs. Yale Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Yale Bulldogs (2-6) versus the Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Hammel Court has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Yale. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
In their last time out, the Warriors lost 65-53 to UC Riverside on Friday.
Merrimack vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Merrimack vs. Yale Score Prediction
- Prediction: Yale 62, Merrimack 61
Other NEC Predictions
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- On November 28, the Warriors registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Siena Saints, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 295) in our computer rankings.
- The Warriors have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).
- Merrimack has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Jayme Decesare: 8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)
- Diamond Christian: 6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Rose Caso: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 51.6 points per game to rank 340th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.
