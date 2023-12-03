Sunday's contest that pits the Yale Bulldogs (2-6) versus the Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Hammel Court has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Yale. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last time out, the Warriors lost 65-53 to UC Riverside on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Yale Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 62, Merrimack 61

Other NEC Predictions

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

On November 28, the Warriors registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Siena Saints, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 295) in our computer rankings.

The Warriors have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Merrimack has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.0 FG% Paloma Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Jayme Decesare: 8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Diamond Christian: 6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Rose Caso: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 51.6 points per game to rank 340th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.