How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup December 3, 2023 with the New England Patriots (2-9), who are on their own four-game losing streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
Patriots Insights
- This season the Patriots average 10 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Chargers allow (23.5).
- The Patriots average 293.5 yards per game, 97.1 fewer yards than the 390.6 the Chargers give up.
- This season New England averages 99.6 yards per game on the ground, 11 fewer than Los Angeles allows (110.6).
- This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Chargers' takeaways (15).
Patriots Home Performance
- The Patriots score more points at home (14.8 per game) than they do overall (13.5), but they also concede more (23 per game) than overall (22.5).
- At home, the Patriots pick up more yards (309.5 per game) than overall (293.5). But they also concede more (329.8 per game) than overall (316.8).
- New England accumulates more passing yards at home (213 per game) than it does overall (193.8), and concedes fewer at home (221 per game) than overall (222.7).
- The Patriots accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (96.5 per game) than they do overall (99.6), and concede more (108.8 per game) than overall (94.1).
- The Patriots successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.9%) than they do overall (33.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40%) than overall (38.8%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Washington
|L 20-17
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|L 10-7
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NFL Network
