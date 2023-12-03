Something has to give when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting December 3, 2023 with the New England Patriots (2-9), who are on their own four-game losing streak.

Chargers and Patriots betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 5.5 40 -250 +200

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots have combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in five of 11 games this season.

New England's average game total this season has been 41.5, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread only twice over 11 games with a set spread.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Chargers

The average point total in Los Angeles' games this year is 47.7, 7.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread four times this season (4-7-0).

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites six times this year. They've finished 3-3.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Chargers vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24.5 8 23.5 23 47.7 8 11 Patriots 13.5 32 22.5 20 41.5 5 11

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its past three games.

In their past three games, the Patriots have not gone over the total once.

The Chargers have outscored their opponents by just 11 points this season (1.0 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 100 points on the year (9.0 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Chargers have outscored their opponents by only 11 points this season (1.0 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 100 points on the year (9.0 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.8 22.8 ATS Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 48.8 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.8 25.0 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

