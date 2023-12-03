When the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Trent Frederic light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in five of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.