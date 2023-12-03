Sunday's game at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (3-5) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Boston College.

The River Hawks lost their most recent outing 76-49 against Fordham on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass Lowell vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Lowell vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 74, UMass Lowell 53

Other America East Predictions

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

The River Hawks haven't registered a victory this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%

7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG% Rayne Durant: 2.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30 FG%

2.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30 FG% Mili Carrera: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Abbey Lindsey: 9.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Maddie Rice: 5 PTS, 48.4 FG%

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks have been outscored by 15 points per game (posting 49.3 points per game, 351st in college basketball, while allowing 64.3 per contest, 188th in college basketball) and have a -90 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.