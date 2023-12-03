The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-4) will face the Boston College Eagles (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

UMass Lowell vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Boston College Players to Watch

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Teya Sidberry: 14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Daley: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK T'Yana Todd: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK JoJo Lacey: 4.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

