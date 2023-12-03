Two struggling squads meet when the Boston College Eagles (3-5) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Eagles will look to halt a three-game losing run against the River Hawks, who have lost six straight.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass Lowell vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up 21.6 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.9).

The Eagles average 68.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 64.3 the River Hawks allow.

When Boston College totals more than 64.3 points, it is 3-4.

When UMass Lowell gives up fewer than 68.4 points, it is 0-4.

The Eagles are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the River Hawks allow to opponents (43.7%).

The River Hawks make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 9.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%

7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG% Rayne Durant: 2.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG%

2.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG% Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Abbey Lindsey: 9.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Maddie Rice: 5.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%

UMass Lowell Schedule