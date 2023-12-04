The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)

Celtics (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.4

The Pacers (10-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, three% more often than the Celtics (10-9-0) this year.

Boston (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Indiana (2-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents do it more often (88.9% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (47.4%).

The Celtics have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season while the Pacers have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-3).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been lifted by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 107.4 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per contest).

Boston ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging 47.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 11th in the league (43.4 allowed per contest).

When it comes to assists, the Celtics are averaging only 24.8 dimes per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).

The Celtics have a 36.5% three-point percentage this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 15.6 threes per contest (second-best).

