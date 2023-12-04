A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Tyrese Haliburton (25.9 points per game, 13th in league) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) welcome in Jayson Tatum (27.7, ninth) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tatum gets the Celtics 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 21.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Celtics are receiving 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this season.

Al Horford is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton puts up 25.9 points, 11.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 12.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 127.6 Points Avg. 116.3 124.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.7 50.3% Field Goal % 47.2% 38.6% Three Point % 36%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.