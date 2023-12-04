The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 238.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 total points.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 224.1, 14.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 15.8% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8 Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.

Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than it does in away games (4-6-0).

The 116.7 points per game the Celtics put up are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.9).

When Boston puts up more than 125.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10 Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 128.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 10-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

