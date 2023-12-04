Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - December 4
The Boston Celtics' (15-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Monday, December 4 game against the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Celtics are coming off of a 125-119 win against the 76ers in their last outing on Friday. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 21 points.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|18.9
|6.7
|1.9
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-4.5
|238.5
