How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (15-4) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
- Boston is 6-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 125.9 the Pacers give up.
- When Boston scores more than 125.9 points, it is 2-0.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better at home this season, averaging 123 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 105.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 109.1.
- In home games, the Celtics are sinking 3.2 more threes per game (17.3) than in road games (14.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
