The Boston Celtics (15-4) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

Boston is 6-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 125.9 the Pacers give up.

When Boston scores more than 125.9 points, it is 2-0.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better at home this season, averaging 123 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 105.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 109.1.

In home games, the Celtics are sinking 3.2 more threes per game (17.3) than in road games (14.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Celtics Injuries