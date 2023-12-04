Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (15-4) match up with the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were victorious in their previous game versus the 76ers, 125-119, on Friday. Jayson Tatum was their high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 21 7 4 1 1 2 Derrick White 21 6 5 1 1 3 Jaylen Brown 20 4 0 4 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is posting 27.4 points, 4.1 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.

Brown's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 12.4 points, 7.2 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White posts 14.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards per contest.

Watch Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.1 8.2 4.5 1 0.5 2.9 Jaylen Brown 18.5 4.2 3.5 1.3 0.8 1.7 Derrick White 13.2 3.4 5 1 0.5 1.9 Al Horford 8.8 6.2 2.8 0.4 1.3 1.7 Jrue Holiday 9.6 5.7 3.5 0.5 0.5 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.