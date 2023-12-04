Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Holiday totaled 13 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-119 win versus the 76ers.

In this article we will look at Holiday's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.2 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.1 PRA -- 24.8 24 PR -- 19.6 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Pacers

Holiday is responsible for attempting 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6.

Giving up 125.9 points per contest, the Pacers are the worst team in the league defensively.

The Pacers give up 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per game.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 15 7 4 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.