Monday's contest at JMA Wireless Dome has the Syracuse Orange (6-1) taking on the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-52 victory, as our model heavily favors Syracuse.

The Huskies enter this game following a 51-41 loss to New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Northeastern vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Northeastern vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Northeastern 52

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Huskies defeated the UMass Minutewomen at home on November 9 by a score of 78-74.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Northeastern is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

The Orange have tied for the 73rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Northeastern has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

78-74 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 9

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 316) on November 16

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 355) on November 6

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 356) on November 21

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG% Asha Parker: 8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Maddie Vizza: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 59.4 points per game (278th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a -18 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

