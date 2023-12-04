How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
Northeastern vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 59.4 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 60 the Orange give up.
- When it scores more than 60 points, Northeastern is 3-0.
- Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
- The 81.1 points per game the Orange put up are 19.1 more points than the Huskies allow (62).
- Syracuse is 6-1 when scoring more than 62 points.
- When Northeastern gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 4-2.
- The Orange are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (40.2%).
- The Huskies shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Orange allow.
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Deja Bristol: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Maddie Vizza: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wagner
|W 63-46
|Cabot Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 88-45
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 51-41
|Whittemore Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/17/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/22/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Cabot Center
