The Syracuse Orange (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 59.4 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 60 the Orange give up.
  • When it scores more than 60 points, Northeastern is 3-0.
  • Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Orange put up are 19.1 more points than the Huskies allow (62).
  • Syracuse is 6-1 when scoring more than 62 points.
  • When Northeastern gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Orange are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (40.2%).
  • The Huskies shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Orange allow.

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Deja Bristol: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Maddie Vizza: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Wagner W 63-46 Cabot Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 88-45 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ New Hampshire L 51-41 Whittemore Center
12/4/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/17/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center
12/22/2023 Boston University - Cabot Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.