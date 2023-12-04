The Syracuse Orange (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Northeastern vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 59.4 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 60 the Orange give up.

When it scores more than 60 points, Northeastern is 3-0.

Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Orange put up are 19.1 more points than the Huskies allow (62).

Syracuse is 6-1 when scoring more than 62 points.

When Northeastern gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 4-2.

The Orange are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (40.2%).

The Huskies shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Orange allow.

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG% Asha Parker: 8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Maddie Vizza: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

