Sam Hauser and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 125-119 win over the 76ers, Hauser totaled 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Hauser's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Sam Hauser Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 10.1 Rebounds -- 3.5 3.7 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA -- 14 15.2 PR -- 13.2 13.8



Sam Hauser Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.1 per contest.

The Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 125.9 points per game, the Pacers are the worst squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have conceded 24.8 per game, sixth in the league.

Sam Hauser vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 19 17 3 0 5 0 1

