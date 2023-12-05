The Boston College Eagles (5-3) face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACCN

Boston College Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Blue Devils' opponents have made.

Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 171st.

The Eagles put up 8.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Blue Devils give up (67.3).

When Boston College scores more than 67.3 points, it is 5-3.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (68.5).

The Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.5 in away games.

Boston College made 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule