The Boston College Eagles (5-3) face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACCN
Boston College Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Blue Devils' opponents have made.
  • Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 171st.
  • The Eagles put up 8.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Blue Devils give up (67.3).
  • When Boston College scores more than 67.3 points, it is 5-3.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (68.5).
  • The Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.5 in away games.
  • Boston College made 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Loyola Chicago L 71-68 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State L 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/8/2023 Holy Cross - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 St. John's - Barclays Center

