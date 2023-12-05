How to Watch Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (5-3) face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boston College Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Blue Devils' opponents have made.
- Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 171st.
- The Eagles put up 8.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Blue Devils give up (67.3).
- When Boston College scores more than 67.3 points, it is 5-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (68.5).
- The Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.5 in away games.
- Boston College made 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|L 71-68
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/8/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|St. John's
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.